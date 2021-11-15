Tomorrow's Warriors marks 30 years with A Great Day in London event

Award-winning talent development organization and charity Tomorrow’s Warriors has announced A Great Day In London – Celebrating 30 Years – A Jazz Happening, on December 4 at Queen Elizabeth Hall at The Southbank Centre.



The 30th anniversary event will be fundraising to support future generations of jazz musicians, and will feature artists including Nubya Garcia, Moses Boyd, Eska, Theon Cross, Binker Golding, Denys Baptiste, Zara McFarlane, Camilla George and Cherise. The artists will also be joined by Shabaka Hutchings, Gary Crosby OBE, and many more.

Tomorrow’s Warriors has provided a platform for many well-known artists on the international jazz scene, including Cassie Kinoshi and Nérija, Femi Koleoso and Ezra Collective, Binker Golding, Shabaka Hutchings and Sons Of Kemet, Denys Baptiste, Soweto Kinch, Zara McFarlane, among others.

With a resident space at The Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall to host its Young Artist Development Programme, Tomorrow’s Warriors is also a National Portfolio Organisation of Arts Council England and a PRS Foundation Talent Development Partner.



Alongside the long line-up of artists, A Great Day In London – inspired by Art Kane's 1958 photo essay, A Great Day in Harlem – will be featuring an exclusive VIP afterparty and guest DJs, with further details to be announced.

"This fitting headline to Tomorrow's Warriors 30th anniversary year celebrates a glorious moment in our collective musical history, and proudly shines a light on the epic journeys of Warriors musicians," said Gary Crosby, Tomorrow’s Warriors co-founder and artistic director. "The original image of A Great Day In Harlem by Art Kane documented a moment in time of a burgeoning scene, and the parallel we see today in UK jazz is undeniable. It will be magical to bring our Warriors family together in homage to this iconic image and document our 30th anniversary milestone at the same time! It will be an unmissable and joyous occasion and your support will help us raise funds to protect and develop the next generation of outstanding jazz talent.”

Denys Baptiste said: “It will be a wonderful moment to come together with Tomorrow’s Warriors, to celebrate its 30 year history and legacy with our Warrior family for A Great Day In London. It’s perfect timing for our jazz movement, which is at its peak with so much incredible talent creating major waves around the world. It’s definitely going to be a Great Day to remember, and I’m really looking forward to it!”



