Tour Crew launches portal to connect managers, event producers and crew

Tour Crew has announced the launch of Tourcrew.com, a service designed to connect managers and event producers with crew members outside of their personal networks, and provide a platform for crew to find work.

The service for the live sector has been in beta phase, providing staff and logistic support to tours across the US since summer of 2022, and has now been launched in the US, UK and Europe.

Tourcrew.com will also provide opportunities for career development for touring crew globally.

Tour Crew offers its clients discounts with its partners in sound, lighting and video rentals, bussing, trucking, freight and other resources to support the mental health and wellbeing of crew members.

“Emerging from the challenges of the pandemic, the live music industry is now set to achieve a $9.87bn market size growth between 2021-26,” said Tour Crew CEO Stuart Gilli-Ross, who's also VP of Raw Power Management. “It’s time that the industry had a recognised and trusted resource to address the problems associated with finding good touring professionals, whenever and wherever needed, and not being limited to the personal networks of managers.”