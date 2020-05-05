Trnsmt rebooks majority of 2020 line-up for 2021 festival

Organisers of Scotland's Trnsmt have rebooked most of the acts from its cancelled 2020 event for the 2021 festival.

Headliners Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi have been retained for July 9-11 next year, alongside acts including Ian Brown, Sam Fender, Blossoms, Yxng Bane, Foals, Keane, AJ Tracey, Twin Atlantic, Beabadoobee, Snow Patrol, Rita Ora, Amy Macdonald and Declan McKenna

Promoter DF Concerts said it was working to try to tie up acts scheduled for 2020, such as Aitch and Dermot Kennedy, who haven’t been able to commit to 2021 yet or replace the few gaps in the schedule with other artists.

Fans who have purchased tickets for the 2020 event can carry their tickets over for 2021 with no action required.



The 2020 Trnsmt was cancelled last month as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We did not want to take this step but it is unavoidable," said a statement. "The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community will always be our top priority."