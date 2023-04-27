TVG Hospitality appoints Jen Rubio to board

Global venue group TVG Hospitality has confirmed the addition of Jen Rubio to its board of directors.

Rubio, who is co-founder and CEO of luggage and travel accessories manufacturer and retailer Away, has raised over $200 million in funding.

Rubio is also an active angel investor, having backed over 50 early-stage start-ups including brands such as Parade, Liquid Death and Madhappy.

“I am thrilled to join the board of TVG,” said Rubio. “This team is passionate, talented and has already made impressive strides in the industry. The opportunity to lend my experience doing what I love - building lasting brands - in the quickly-evolving world of hospitality is exciting and inspiring.”

Ben Lovett, TVG Hospitality founder, said: “I’ve been patiently waiting and hoping for Jen to join our board for a long time. She is one of the most instinctive and talented entrepreneurs I’ve ever met, the success of Away is just the tip of the iceberg. Both myself and the wider leadership team at tvg look forward to learning from Jen’s insights and experiences as we continue to build towards operating some of the best venues in the world.”

TVG currently has destinations in Alabama and London - Southwark Quarter (Omeara), Goods Way (Lafayette) and The Social - with additional projects underway across multiple cities.

In the past two years, TVG has expanded into the United States with the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama, as well as the recent acquisition of Birmingham, Alabama live music venue Saturn.

The Orion won the 2022 Partnership in Tourism Award from the Alabama Tourism Department and Attraction Of The Year from the Alabama Mountain Lakes Association.

TVG will also support Huntsville’s Tip Top Café with their reopening this year.