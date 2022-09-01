Twickets and Gaydio announce new partnership

Twickets has announced details of a new partnership with Gaydio that will give listeners the chance to win tickets to live events.

Run by founder Richard Davies, the Music Week Award-winning company is the largest fan-to-fan ticket marketplace in the UK and works with artists including Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Little Mix. Last year, Twickets listed more face value concert tickets than any other resale outlet.

Richard Davies said: “We’re really excited to form a partnership with Gaydio, as one of the fastest growing broadcasters in the UK. We look forward to working together and bringing ethical resale to Gaydio’s various events, whilst also raising awareness of Twickets amongst its rapidly expanding listenership.”

Chris Blackmore, marketing manager at Gaydio, added: “We’re really pleased to have partnered with Twickets as we believe in their fair approach to resale, and want to work with brands that share the same values as us. It’s an exciting time for the station as we continue to grow and offer exciting new experiences for our listeners, we believe this relationship will be of great benefit to us and our listeners.”

Gaydio will provide on air and online promotional activity to support the partnership with Twickets, which in turn will offer listeners access to sought after shows across the UK. The station broadcasts on 88.4FM in Manchester, 97.8FM in Brighton and on DAB across Greater London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Brighton and Portsmouth.