National Arenas Association (NAA) chair Lucy Noble has told Music Week the live sector is increasingly confident of getting back into action sooner than initially feared.

The Covid-19 pandemic has put shows on ice indefinitely since March, with the most pessimistic projections suggesting a full return could be as far away as autumn 2021.

However, the NAA is submitting a paper to the Department Of Culture, Media & Sport, outlining how concerts could resume without the need for social distancing ...