UK government considering export office to boost British music

The UK government is reportedly considering establishing a government export agency to support music and the creative industries.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is looking at plans for a UK creative industries export office to help support international touring plans, according to the report in the Telegraph.

Agencies in Australia and Canada provide similar advice on export logistics and strategy to help expansion into new markets.

The BPI already works with the government on its MEGS scheme for independent artists. Last week it called on the government to renew the scheme and back British music on the world stage.

“The BPI is making a strong case for a new partnership with government to realise the potential for recorded music exports to double within the decade to over £1 billion,” said Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI, BEIT Awards and Mercury Prize.

“To achieve this, we propose that government should expand the successful Music Export Growth Scheme for indie-signed artists, collaborate on more international showcases for UK artists, and consider a music or creative industries exports office to help artists and music companies navigate the complexities of building their international business, in the EU, the Americas and Asia. We are working with government to take this thinking forward.”

The proposed UK agency would also help artists on visa arrangements. It follows a campaign by artists and trade bodies for the government to secure visa- free touring with the EU.

“We should be doing everything we can to support and strengthen the British music industry as a key global exporter and spread British success internationally,” UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin told The Telegraph. “The British music industry can help fly the flag for Britain globally and is a great example of the UK’s soft power due to the huge influence of British music across the world.

“However, new Brexit rules have put barriers up and made it harder for British musicians to work and perform abroad. A new UK-wide export office for the music industry or the wider creative sector could play a crucial role in helping drive our post-pandemic recovery.”