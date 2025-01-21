UK promoter Labyrinth launches open-air live music series in Greenwich

Independent UK promoter Labyrinth has unveiled a new open-air live music series, Labyrinth On The Thames.

Grammy-winning South African DJ and producer Black Coffee (August 1) is the first performer confirmed for the series of shows at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London.

Scheduled across the first two weekends in August, Labyrinth On The Thames will feature contemporary dance music acts with supporting line-ups crafted by the headline acts.

The six-day series will be staged at 10,000-capacity.



Nick Castleman, founder of Labyrinth, said: “As someone of South African heritage myself, it brings me great joy to announce Black Coffee as the first show at this breathtaking location. Black Coffee’s story and achievements throughout his illustrious career are forever inspiring and we couldn’t dream up a more fitting act to launch the venue with.”

Black Coffee’s performance at the Old Royal Naval College will feature production from High Scream.