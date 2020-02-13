UK ticket touts convicted of fraud after landmark trial

Two ticket touts have been found guilty of fraud in a verdict that could have far-reaching consequences for the secondary ticketing market.

Peter Hunter and David Smith, who traded as Ticket Wiz and BZZ, were convicted of fraudulent trading and possessing an article for fraud following a landmark trial at Leeds Crown Court.

According to the Guardian, the pair used multiple identities and bots to buy £4 million worth of tickets to events such as concerts by Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Liam Gallagher, which they then sold on for £10.8m on resale sites including Viagogo, StubHub and the now defunct Seatwave and Get Me In!

Industry figures such as Sheeran's manager Stuart Camp and promoter Stuart Galbraith of Kilimanjaro Live gave evidence during the three-month trial - the first prosecution of its kind in the UK.

A spokesman for the FanFair Alliance, which campaigns against industrial-scale online ticket touting, said the verdict shone further light on the "murky world" of secondary ticketing, and the dependency of websites such as Viagogo and StubHub upon large-scale commercial ticket resellers".

"We strongly suspect Peter Hunter and David Smith are not exceptional, and that other suppliers to these sites may also acquire tickets by unlawful means - no questions asked," said the spokesperson.

"Given the outcome of this case, it is now urgent that National Trading Standards are resourced to increase the scope of their investigations, and for the Competition And Markets Authority [CMA] to apply further scrutiny towards the secondary ticketing market overall."

The verdict comes days after the CMA served an enforcement notice to Viagogo and StubHub as it investigates the proposed merger between the two resale sites.