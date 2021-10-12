UMA Entertainment Group to host culture and climate event

Social impact entertainment brand UMA Entertainment Group is hosting a special culture and climate event at this year’s COP26 in partnership with Ivy Farm, Stabal, PRS and PPL.

UMA is chaired by legendary promoter Harvey Goldsmith (pictured). The event takes place on Saturday, November 6 at St Luke’s Church, in Glasgow’s East End, and will feature a day of panels from climate experts and thought leaders across NGOs, youth activism, music and entertainment industries. It forms part of Beyond The Green, a three-day COP26 fringe festival celebrating music and the arts, sustainability and plant-based solutions for a cleaner, greener, healthier planet.

Speakers include Kumi Naidoo (Africans Rising), Aurora, Professor Carly McLachlan (Tyndall Centre), Daniela Tajada (Count Us In), Andy Cato (Groove Armada), Mindahi Bastida (Alliance of Guardians), Clover Hogan (youth activist), Will Hutton (Beggars Group), Teresa Moore (A Greener Festival), Ross Patel (Music Managers Forum), Sophia Mathur (youth activist) and Phoebe Inglis-Holmes (BBC Music).

Tara Borna, global marketing director, UMA Entertainment Group, said: “We’re excited to host this event during the historic COP26 environmental summit. The reality is that climate change affects each and every one of us and incredible opportunities exist within the entertainment industry to help increase positive cultural impact. We thank all of our sponsors and partners for their continued support with this initiative.”

Performances by Aurora, Sam Fischer and BEMZ will be followed by an after show event with sets from Andy Cato (Groove Armada), Sarra Wild and Darwin.

Profits will be donated to official charity partner EarthPercent founded by Brian Eno, making grants to the most effective organisations working on the climate crisis. Funds raised will also be donated to social impact charities in Glasgow, helping to support the local community.

The event is being run with support from Ivy Farm, Stabal, PRS, PPL, Ecosia, Count Us In, Bluedot Festival, Julie's Bicycle, LIVE Green, Featured Artist Coalition, Earth Aid, Music Managers Forum, Positive Impact, Exit [Live], EarthPercent, Music Declares Emergency and Beggars Group.

Daytime panels and talks will run from 9am to 2pm. Live performances from 7pm to 10.30pm and an after show to run from 11pm to 2am.