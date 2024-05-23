US Department of Justice set to file competition lawsuit against Live Nation

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly set to file a competition lawsuit against Live Nation.

The BBC has reported that prosecutors in the US are set to challenge the Ticketmaster parent company over its impact on competitors and customers, including allegations that it weakened choice and pushed up prices.

According to the Washington Post, the federal government’s legal case will be accompanied by action at the state level.

It follows a lengthy investigation into the live music giant’s business practices by the DOJ’s anti-trust division.

Live Nation Entertainment was created by the merger of the promoter with Ticketmaster in 2010. The deal was passed by the DOJ despite concerns about competition.

The company has faced criticism from artists and fans over ticketing fees, while Live Nation had to apologise during a Senate Judiciary Committee for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticketing debacle.

Following news of the expected legal action, shares in Live Nation fell by more than 6% in after-hours trading.

There has been no comment from the Department of Justice or Live Nation.