UTA appoints Gordon Egwu as A&R

UTA has appointed Gordon Egwu as A&R consultant. He will be based in London.

“This is an exciting new role within the business with a remit to sign new talent, develop and maintain relationships between UTA and other parts of the industry,” said a statement.

Gordon Egwu has a track record across the music industry. As G FrSH, he was an artist signed to Disturbing London. He went on to manage artists under his FrSH Entertainment banner.

Egwu has also worked at Disturbing London as senior A&R, signing artists and working on the creative direction alongside a roster of talent including Tinie Tempah, Wizkid, Yxng Bane and Poundz.

Obi Asika, co-head of UTA UK, said: “Gordon has been a great soundboarding for many of us over the last 10 years. He has a unique instinct and understanding of what it takes to be a star. He is always honest, thoughtful and strategic in his advice and thinking. We are excited that everyone at UTA can now collaborate with Gordon in this new capacity.”

Gordon Egwu said: “I’m really excited to get stuck into such a bespoke role and with my music background, having worn many a hat in the business, I hope to see things from a unique enough perspective and to find new opportunities.”