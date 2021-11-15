UTA confirms Scott Clayton as co-head of global music division

UTA has appointed Scott Clayton as co-head of its global music division and as a partner.

The move was widely expected following his departure from WME.

“Clayton and existing UTA Global Music co-heads Sam Kirby Yoh and David Zedeck will together create a powerhouse leadership trio spanning UTA’s New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville music hubs and further solidify the agency’s reach across all music genres,” said a statement.

“Scott is the epitome of what we look for in a leader at UTA: he is a strong advocate for artists and has a long history of supporting and mentoring colleagues,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Sam and David have done a great job building a world-class team and we are very excited for Scott to join us as we continue to grow our music practice.”

Kirby Yoh and Zedeck jointly added: “We are excited to have Scott join us as a co-head of the music group. He is a relentless champion for his clients, and we know that he will bring that same energy to UTA. He is a dedicated leader who has played a significant role in building so many people’s careers and we look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to build our team and do great work for our clients.”

Clayton has guided the touring careers for acts including John Mayer, Zac Brown Band, Kings Of Leon, Dead & Company, Train, My Morning Jacket, Michael Franti, Rodrigo y Gabriela and many others.

Based in Nashville, Clayton previously worked at CAA for 17 years as a co-head of their Nashville office, served as the co-chair with the Mayor of Nashville of the city’s Music City Music Council, and is a member of the Nashville Public Radio Board of Directors.

"Over the past few years, I have witnessed the incredible job UTA has done to expand and elevate the music department,” said Clayton. “Sam, David, and the team have shown true innovation and leadership during this unprecedented time and have really delivered for their artists across all genres. I am very excited to be joining a company that has built a culture that is grounded in transparency with colleagues and in service to clients.”

Clayton’s hire follows a series of major moves that UTA’s music division has continued to make over the last year, adding various executives and agents to its ranks across multiple offices.

Earlier this year, UTA acquired Echo Location Talent Agency and named Obi Asika co-head of the UK office alongside Neil Warnock.

UTA won the inaugural award for Talent Agency at the 2021 Music Week Awards.