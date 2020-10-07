UTA hires agents Jeffrey Hasson and Matt Meyer

UTA has announced that leading music agents Jeffrey Hasson and Matt Meyer have joined the agency. The duo were previously with Paradigm.

Hasson will be part of the leadership team in the Nashville office, while Meyer will be based in Los Angeles.

"I'm so excited to join the UTA team, and a music department with such great momentum. The company's perseverance and navigation through these trying times has been very admirable,” said Hasson. “I can't wait to share all of UTA's incredible cross-department resources with my clients to help elevate their business."

“I am grateful to be joining the team at UTA during a time when they have showcased real innovation and done amazing work on behalf of their clients,” added Meyer. “Everyone has been extremely supportive of this next chapter in my career and I am looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to both expand my clients’ passions outside of music and creating a great touring business.”

Jeffrey and Matt have impeccable track records of identifying and developing emerging artists and creating unique opportunities for their clients David Zedeck, UTA

Hasson has worked with artists including Young The Giant, Tori Kelly, Surfaces, Jamey Johnson, Dashboard Confessional, Dayglow, Blues Traveler, Coin, and Ruston Kelly, among others. Meyer, meanwhile, has worked with the likes of Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Dicky, Don Toliver, Tinashe, Yungblud, Cash Cash, Eden and The Knocks.

“Jeffrey and Matt have impeccable track records of identifying and developing emerging artists and creating unique opportunities for their clients,” said David Zedeck, co-head of UTA’s music department. “Jeffrey is well-respected within the Nashville music community, and Matt has his finger firmly on the pulse for the next generation of hitmakers. We are thrilled to welcome both of them to our team.”

Hasson and Meyer’s additions follow the recent hiring of respected music industry veteran Samantha Kirby Yoh, who will serve as co-head of music alongside Zedeck.

The news comes days after UTA announced 35 promotions across over 20 divisions in multiple offices.