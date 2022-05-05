UTA launches curated live series to showcase new artists

UTA has announced a new curated live series, Hear This, launching at The Grace in London on Tuesday, May 10.

The inaugural event at the Highbury Corner venue showcases women in R&B and soul, and features Claudia Valentina (pictured), Mnelia and Tolü Makay.

With performances for an audience of selected industry figures and new music fans, the series is designed to provide early amplification for exciting newcomers during the early stages of their careers.

Future events, set to take place every three months, will continue to “spotlight the most vibrant emerging talent, genres and cultures surrounding the leading international agency’s London operations”, according to a statement.

Rebecca Prochnik, UTA’s director of growth and strategy for UK music, said: “The true strength of an agency is measured equally by its ability to develop new talent, as it is in elevating established acts.

“The more we proactively cultivate spaces for showcasing the artists, scenes and cultures that we’re most excited about, and the more we work on bringing game-changing opportunities to the table, the better equipped our new artists are for success.”

This month’s headliner, Claudia Valentina, was named MTV’s UK Push Artist in 2021. Signed to EMI and Republic, she has racked up over 13 million streams for her debut single Seven.

Tickets for Hear This are priced at £6 plus booking fees, available directly from The Grace venue website. Industry figures can reach out to UTA with guestlist requests.

