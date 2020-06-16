UTA names Chelsea McKinnies and Emerson Davis as partners

Leading talent agency UTA has promoted agents Chelsea McKinnies and Emerson Davis to partner status.

The new partners both rose through agency ranks and collectively share over 25 years of experience.

McKinnies started her agency career with CAA in 2008 and went on to join UTA in 2015. She represents clients in film and TV including Constance Wu, Tracee Ellis Ross, Amandla Stenberg, Cynthia Erivo, Anna Faris, Aidy Bryant and Martin Lawrence.

Davis, meanwhile, is part of UTA’s Motion Picture Literary Group and boasts a roster of cutting-edge creators and filmmakers.

“As champions of powerful and unique voices, Chelsea and Emerson have been integral to the growth and evolution of UTA,” said UTA co-president David Kramer. “It is essential our partnership is comprised of dynamic and deserving leaders, particularly as we strive for our company to better reflect the world in which we live. Chelsea and Emerson make us better as a whole and will provide leadership and inspiration to colleagues who have been underrepresented in our partnership. UTA is fortunate to have such esteemed colleagues to help lead us in these times.”