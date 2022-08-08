UTA names Robert Gibbs as co-head of Atlanta office

UTA has appointed Robert Gibbs as a partner and co-head of its Atlanta office.

In his new role, Gibbs will join UTA Atlanta co-heads Rich Paul, Arthur Lewis and Steve Cohen to help grow the agency’s footprint across music, sports, film, fine arts, television, podcasts, and more.

“Robert’s experience in the industry, combined with his enthusiasm to help us build in Atlanta, made him the perfect choice to join UTA and our leadership team there,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer.

Last year UTA and its partner company Klutch Sports Group announced the establishment of a significant presence in Atlanta. The agency said the move made UTA the first among the industry’s biggest talent, sports and entertainment companies to establish a full-service base of operations in the city.

“Over the past several years, the momentum at UTA has been undeniable,” said Gibbs. “Jeremy and the team have built an incredible business and culture which has resonated throughout the industry. I am excited to join at this pivotal time and help expand the company’s business in Atlanta.”

Gibbs was most recently the head of music at ICM Partners, where he was the first African-American department head of a major agency music department.

In addition to his role managing the global music division, he worked with a client list which included J Cole, Ari Lennox, PartyNextDoor, Roy Woods, JID, Bas, Earthgang, Cozz, Lute, Omen, SoFaygo and Mike Dimes.

New York-based music agent Kevin Jergenson and LA-based music agent Victoria Gutierrez, who both worked closely with Gibbs at ICM on several clients, will join him at UTA. Jergenson has worked with Kamasi Washington, Duckwrth and Emotional Oranges; Gutierrez has worked with Rexx Life Raj, Odie and Kash Doll, among others.

Gibbs also serves on the board of A Place Called Home, a non-profit which provides children and teens living in South Central Los Angeles with the arts, educational programs, counselling, and mentorship.

