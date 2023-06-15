UTA opens new London office following Music Week Awards victory

UTA has announced the opening of its new London office in the heart of the capital's entertainment district.

The 28,000-square-foot space occupies two floors at 1 Newman Street W1, at the intersection of Fitzrovia and Soho.

UTA’s London office, which is home to around 100 staff, will continue to be co-led by top music agents Neil Warnock and Obi Asika. The company will mark the occasion with a gala opening event this evening attended by clients and industry leaders.

UTA won the Live Agency category at the Music Week Awards last month. It previously won the trophy in 2021.

Designed by award-winning architectural firms Gensler and Modus Workspace, the UTA offices house members of the company’s award-winning music practice, as well as agents representing talent across production arts, podcasting, endorsements and voiceovers, alongside entertainment marketing and advisory services through UTA-owned MediaLink.

Neil Warnock, Samantha Kirby Yoh and Obi Asika

The location is near Cunard House, the new home of UK talent and literary agency, Curtis Brown Group, which became part of UTA last year.

"London is one of the world’s great cultural and commercial centres, and this expansion reflects UTA’s growing investment in bringing UK and European clients more opportunities to make an impact around the world,” said Jeremy Zimmer, CEO and co-founder of UTA. "We’re excited to move into our new London home, creating a vibrant hub for our expanding team and range of capabilities across entertainment, sports and business.”

UTA first established a presence in London with its 2015 acquisition of The Agency Group. In 2021, the company acquired Obi Asika’s London-based Echo Location Talent Agency.

Continuing its strategic focus on international expansion, UTA in 2022 became the first major US talent agency to acquire a top European talent firm in Curtis Brown Group.

“The close proximity of all the UTA-affiliated operations will foster increased collaboration and make more collective expertise and resources available to clients as well as the broader London creative and business communities,” said a statement.