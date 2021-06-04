UTA opens new Nashville HQ

Global entertainment agency UTA has officially opened its new Nashville headquarters.

The multi-level HQ features a state-of-the-art performance space as well as views of downtown Nashville and the State Capitol that open to a rooftop deck, providing UTA with a space for outdoor parties and events.

The office, on the site of the former downtown Carnegie Library at 225 Polk Avenue in the heart of Music City, was designed by award-winning firm Hastings Architecture,

These new offices are meant to reflect UTA's commitment to sharing this city's powerful creativity with the world David Zedeck, UTA

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our new Nashville headquarters and bring new life to this historic space that will now serve as a gathering place for colleagues, artists and storytellers across the community,” said David Zedeck, UTA partner and co-head of worldwide music. “Nashville’s music roots run deep and these new offices are meant to reflect UTA’s commitment to sharing this city’s powerful creativity with the world.”

UTA Music’s Nashville office has expanded its ranks over the past year by bringing in agents including Jeffrey Hasson, Jenny DeLoach, Brett Saliba, Matt Korn and Emily Wright.

The Nashville team recently welcomed Billy Ray Cyrus and Grammy-nominated country band Midland to the roster. Other recent signings include Brittney Spencer, Alana Springsteen, Sam Williams, Reyna Roberts, Josh Kiser, Lathan Warlick and Chase Martin.

UTA also represents country acts such as Toby Keith, Jamey Johnson, Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell, Blanco Brown, Clay Walker, Clint Black, Wheeler Walker Jr, Ian Munsick, Elvie Shane and Chris Bandi, in addition to Young The Giant, Tori Kelly, Surfaces, Dashboard Confessional, Dayglow, Coin, Ruston Kelly, Ayron Jones, Timbaland, Blues Traveler and Laine Hardy.

The Los Angeles-based company also has offices in New York, London, Nashville, Miami and Malmö, Sweden.

PHOTO: Eric Laignel, Hastings Architecture