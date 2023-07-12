UTA promotes Brandi Brammer to SVP of global music operations

UTA has promoted Brandi Brammer to senior vice president of global music operations.

In her new role, Brammer will lead the day-to-day operational work of UTA Music worldwide. Previously, Brammer served as UTA’s vice president of people and business partnerships. She will continue to be based in the company’s Nashville HQ.

"I’m thrilled to take on this new leadership role during such a pivotal moment in the growth and evolution of UTA Music,” said Brammer. “This is such an incredible opportunity to foster synergy across so many integral parts of UTA music on a global scale with the most talented people in the business.”

Brammer will lead the day-to-day operational work of UTA Music, spanning human resources, legal and business affairs, finance, facilities and technology initiatives.

UTA won the Live Agency category at the Music Week Awards last month. It previously won the trophy in 2021.

Before joining UTA in 2021, Brammer served as vice president of human resources at WME and led HR for the music division. She also previously worked at CAA.

Earlier in her career, Brammer worked at the Academy of Country Music as director of events.

“Brandi's an exceptional leader who has played an integral role in growing our presence in Nashville and beyond,” said Scott Clayton, UTA partner and co-head of global music. “Her deep experience, proven track record and collaborative approach will be an invaluable asset as UTA music continues to expand globally and scale our business on a global stage.”

Over her 20-year career, Brammer has been recognised for her work to increase the representation of women across the music industry. Dozens of women she has hired and mentored are now agents or executives within the industry.