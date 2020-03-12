UTA recruit music agent Sophie Roberts for London office

UTA has recruited Sophie Roberts as a music agent.

Previously at 13 Artists where her roster included The Amazons, Juniore, Bailen, Teeks and Pip Blom, Roberts will work out of the London office.



“I’m thrilled to have Sophie join our ever evolving team here at UTA, she is a consummate agent, not only working on global clients but equally at home developing new talent from the ground up,” said UTA boss Neil Warnock.

Last year the talent agency made a series of promotions across seven divisions in Los Angeles, New York and London, while at the end of 2019 the UK office also recruited Sam Gill and Beth Morton as Music Agents, while Cleo Thompson joined from Burberry to work on UTA’s Brand Partnerships team.