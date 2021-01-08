UTA recruits WME agent Robbie Brown

WME's Robbie Brown is joining the music group at UTA.

Having worked with artists including Jimmy Eat World, Spoon, Mike D and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, the agent leaves WME's contemporary rock and festival divisions to take up his new LA-based role at UTA.

“Robbie has an incredible track record of identifying and developing the trajectories of rising musicians,” said David Zedeck, partner and co-head of UTA Music.

“He has a unique ability to elevate emerging artists within the touring and festival landscapes while simultaneously expanding their careers into new business areas. His values align with UTA’s client-first culture, and we are excited to welcome him to the music group.”

Brown said: “I’m thrilled to join the team at UTA. It has been incredibly inspiring to see what the team has created and cultivated. They have fostered an innovative place for clients to thrive in and out of their core business and this company will be a force for years to come.”

Late last year, UTA announced that they had also recruited London-based music agent Carlos Abreu.