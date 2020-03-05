UTA's David Zedeck on the evolution of music agencies

UTA's global head of music David Zedeck has told Music Week the "authenticity" of artists has made them hot property for leading brands.

The talent agency has hooked up acts such as Post Malone with the likes of T Mobile, Crocs, Bud Light, and True Religion, Jonas Brothers with American Airlines, Mastercard and Coors Light and Saint Jhn with Adidas, Swisher, DKNY and Ellesse.

Speaking in our latest issue, Zedeck said UTA's full service capability enabled clients to explore opportunities outside music.

“The fundamental job is to service the clients you sign, be their fiercest advocate and to guide and direct – and that is still the basis of what an agent does,” said Zedeck. “[But] as artists become global superstars and they want to expand their relevance in other areas, there’s more to do for them. If they want to be in the acting or producing world – or have their own festivals – our job is to help them in their quest.

“Every day [we] connect them through colleagues that have the experience and the knowledge to help take them where they want to go. If they want an opportunity outside of music touring, we’ll help them get there.”

They bring authenticity to whatever they're involved with, which brands and content creators like David Zedeck UTA

UTA acquired Neil Warnock's The Agency Group (TAG) in 2015 in what was described as "a quantum leap" for the firm. TAG was combined with UTA’s existing music division, giving the US business a presence outside of LA and New York for the first time and forming a shared roster of more than 2,000 artists.

Zedeck, who joined the company from Live Nation in 2017, pointed to the popularity of pop stars on Instagram, where Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry are among the Top 20 most-followed accounts.

“They’re not actors playing roles – they are themselves – so they bring authenticity to whatever they’re involved with, which brands and content creators like," he said.

“There have always been artists that transition from music to other disciplines, but it was more the anomaly than a practice. Now, it’s practice.”

Subscribers can click here to read the full cover story with Zedeck.