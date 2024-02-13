UTA signs Kylie Minogue for North America

UTA has signed Kylie Minogue for North America.

The partnership with UTA covers live representation (US and Canada) and acting (worldwide).

It follows Minogue’s Grammy win this month for Best Pop Dance Recording with her viral hit Padam Padam.

The singer’s career in the US has undergone a revival in recent years. Padam Padam peaked at No.7 on the US Hot Dance/Electronic chart, while Tension made No.1 on the US Top Dance/Electronic Albums rundown.

The BMG-signed star is continuing with her residency at Voltaire at the Venetian Las Vegas, which launched in November 2023. The sold-out More Than Just A Residency dates will extend through to May.

Minogue is represented by CAA in other territories, including the UK.

Kylie Minogue’s career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, five billion streams and nine UK No. 1 albums. She is the only female artist to score a No.1 album and Top 10 singles in five consecutive decades in the UK.

Her multiple awards include two Grammys, three BRIT Awards, two MTV awards and more. She is set to win the BRIT Global Icon Award next month and perform at the ceremony.

Minogue is managed by Polly Bhowmik of A&P Artist Management.

UTA recently signed Take That as the band target new live opportunities globally.

PHOTO: Erik Melvin