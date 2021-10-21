UTA signs Marshmello to global deal

UTA has signed DJ and producer Marshmello and will represent him in all areas worldwide.

Marshmello, who was previously signed with WME, has worked closely with Obi Asika, UTA UK co-head. Asika, who founded Echo Locoation Talent Agency, was his live agent in the UK from early in his career.

UTA triumphed in the Talent Agency category at the Music Week Awards last month.

Marshmello has scored hits singles and collaborations with Juice Wrld, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers and more. He has racked up 10.5 billion streams across Spotify alone and has nearly 45 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Earlier this year, the DJ performed for the UEFA Champions League opening ceremony.



Marshmello continues to be managed by Moe Shalizi of The Shalizi Group.