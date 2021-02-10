UTA signs sea shanty star Nathan Evans

UTA has signed Nathan Evans for worldwide representation.

It follows the global success of his Wellerman sea shanty and the 220 Kid and Billen Ted remix via Universal. Polydor is chasing No.1 in the UK with single.

The team working with Evans will be led by a large cross-section of agents who will oversee all live commitments and commercial partnerships.

Music Agent at UTA, Emily Robbins, said: “In Nathan, we see huge potential, and UTA is thrilled to be part of the team. We are excited to help shape the story from here and build his future career in the industry.”

Nathan Evans said: “To be represented by one of the greatest talent agencies alongside signing to Polydor and InterTalent is a dream come true. On December 27, when I uploaded Wellerman to TikTok it was just me. Now I have the support of the best music people in the world.”

Chairman of InterTalent, Professor Jonathan Shalit, said: “Emily Robbins of UTA was quickest off the mark in calling after I signed Nathan to InterTalent. Within days she had gathered the incredible UTA Global team who were irresistible.”

Paul Hourican, head of UK music operations at TikTok, said: “Watching Nathan's brilliant and original videos inspire our community and kick start a global trend, demonstrates the power of TikTok. We look forward to working more with Nathan and his team and are excited to see what comes next.”