UTA signs Tyga for global representation

Leading talent and entertainment company UTA has signed rapper Tyga for worldwide representation in all areas.

Tyga has released 14 RIAA-certified platinum records and 32 Billboard Top 100 hits, while amassing over four billion YouTube views.

The artist, whose latest studio album was 2019's Legendary, is releasing his next album this autumn via Columbia Records.

Previously, he was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for Deuces, with Chris Brown and Kevin McCall. He has also been nominated for several BET Awards and World Music Awards.

Tyga continues to be managed by Dre London.