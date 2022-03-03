UTA unveiled as Music Week Awards 2022 event sponsor

United Talent Agency (UTA) has been confirmed as event sponsor of the Music Week Awards 2022, we are delighted to announce.

UTA represents some of the world’s most exciting acts, from Arlo Parks to Wizkid, and won the Talent Agency Of The Year category at the 2021 Music Week Awards.

“UTA is a proud sponsor of the Music Week Awards and would like to congratulate all of the 2022 nominees,” the company said in a statement.

Operating from its global HQ in Los Angeles, UTA has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London. The UK business is run by co-heads Neil Warnock and Obi Asika, who arrived at UTA when the business acquired his agency Echo Location last year.

Recently, the company has made a number of key hires, including director of brand strategy Irene Agbontaen, Janet Kim and Scott Schreiber, Lindsay Wagner and more.

The Music Week Awards takes place on May 26 at Battersea Evolution in London. The shortlists for the event, which follows last year’s blockbuster return, were unveiled earlier this week. Find them in full here.

