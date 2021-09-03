Utilita Arena Sheffield in five-year naming deal

Sheffield Arena has officially become Utilita Arena Sheffield in a new multi-year, seven-figure partnership.

The energy supplier has signed a five-year deal with Sheffield City Trust, which operates the arena, near Meadowhall.

This will be Utilita’s third arena after similar partnerships in Birmingham and Newcastle. It has also previously partnered with global music promoter, Live Nation, at major festivals including Camp Bestival, Trnsmt, Creamfields, V and Parklife.

Jem Maidment, Utilita’s chief marketing officer, said: “The UK live events industry has been particularly hard hit during the pandemic, so we’re thrilled to become headline partner of this fantastic arena as it celebrates its 30th birthday.

“We’re not just going to have our name above the door. We’ve an outstanding relationship with the Trust, who share our vision around what we want to deliver in the wider community, from energy efficiency campaigns such as Energy High 5 and sustainability lessons in schools, to support for local charities and staff volunteering programmes.”

Dom Stokes, head of live events and venues for Sheffield City Trust, said: “To be able to agree a deal for this length of time and value is always fantastic news – to do so after the 18 months that the world has just gone through is simply phenomenal!.

“It shows the strength of the relationship and partnership that we have already developed with Jem and his team at Utilita and the confidence they have in the Utilita Arena Sheffield as a local, regional, national and international venue.”