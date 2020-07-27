Van Morrison, Ronan Keating and Alfie Boe join Virgin Money Unity Arena line-up

Van Morrison, Ronan Keating, Alfie Boe and The Bootleg Beatles are the latest acts to be added to the bill at Virgin Money Unity Arena.

The UK's first socially distanced live music arena will launch at Newcastle Racecourse, Gosforth Park, on Saturday, August 15, headlined by Two Door Cinema Club.

Helen Page, group brand and marketing director at Virgin Money, said: “This innovative and completely unique outdoor programme aims to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans. We’re thrilled to announce more fantastic talent are joining the impressive line-up of both musicians and comedians, including one of the all-time greats Van Morrison, and are looking forward to getting the events under way next month.”

The latest shows to be announced include The Bootleg Beatles (August 16), comedian and author Adam Kay (August 16), Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac (August 19), Love At The Musicals (August 23), the “Elvis”-fronted Nirvana tribute band Elvana (August 26), Klub Kids: Summer Mania (August 28) and Klub Kids Presents: Summer Mania (featuring Trixie Matell, Baga Chipz, Atomic Kitten and more), and Bongo's Bingo (August 30), and comedian Jimmy Carr (August 31).

It will also feature Van Morrison (September 3), Alfie Boe (September 10), Ronan Keating (September 11) and Becky Hill (September 13).

They join the previously announced Supergrass (August 22), Tom Grennan (August 27), The Libertines (August 29), Maxïmo Park (September 5) and DJ Craig Charles (September 9), along with comedians Jason Manford (August 30) and Bill Bailey (September 1-2).

Festival organiser Steve Davis of SSD Concerts added: “We've been blown away by the response we've had regarding Virgin Money Unity Arena throughout the world. We're proud to be hosting an event with this kind of vision and reach on Tyneside.

“With all eyes on the North East this summer, we hope this second announcement has everyone excited."

Tickets for the newly confirmed events go on sale at 10am on Wednesday (July 29).