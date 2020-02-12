Virgin Money announces The O2 and SSE Hydro partnerships

Virgin Money has announced new partnerships with The O2 in London and The SSE Hydro in Glasgow as part of its repositioning of the brand in the UK.

Supported by a Brighter Music Moments campaign, which will "focus on creating a platform that showcases the transformative power of music", the music sponsorship will enable Virgin Money to "create unique experiences, unforgettable events and exciting music content".

Flagship Virgin Money stores will be "bank by day", music venue by night’, including co-working spaces, events throughout the year and content-creation studios.

Helen Page, group brand and marketing director at Virgin Money says: “Music is the soundtrack to our lives, and we want our customers to feel truly rewarded by their bank and experience something that only Virgin Money can offer in an authentic way. This is the beginning of a journey we’re on to tap into the Virgin DNA, going back to our roots, but in a way that is befitting of the new decade.

“Through our partnerships with The O2 and The SSE Hydro, we want to bring customers closer to the music they love. Whether it’s through discovering new talent, creating memories at gigs with friends and family, or accelerating the pathway for people to develop careers in music, Virgin Money is committed to investing in British music. We hope to redefine the role of sponsorship to drive a much deeper customer experience.”

Virgin Money is teaming up with key figures from the UK music industry to plan a series of new music initiatives. It will work with emerging talent, providing funding and financial advice, performance opportunities and a platform to share their work, with further announcements to follow in the coming weeks.

Nathan Kosky, VP of AEG Global Partnerships, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Virgin Money on its exciting music programme and to give their customers more opportunities to experience unforgettable moments through music.”

Vodafone has also unveiled a new partnership with The SSE Hydro, giving it access to a new on site super-suite, which will be available to customers and guests during live events. It will also be used for branded experiences and to showcase the latest technologies such as 5G and the Internet Of Things (IOT). Vodafone customers will also have the opportunity to win tickets to flagship events at the arena via Vodafone’s VeryMe loyalty app.

Anne Sheehan, director, Vodafone Business said: “Scotland is a hugely important region for us and our new partnership with The SSE Hydro Arena reinforces our commitment to area. I’m delighted we will be able to showcase our new technologies to both Vodafone Business guests and to music and sports fans from across the region. We’re looking forward to working closely with The SSE Hydro Arena to explore how 5G can enable the creation of new and compelling experiences for fans.”

Ross Easton, head of commercial, Scottish Event Campus said: “We are delighted to welcome Vodafone as our official technology partner and look forward to working together. We believe Vodafone’s latest technologies have the potential to greatly enhance our visitors’ enjoyment at The SSE Hydro and will help us to continue to deliver a fantastic experience for fans.”

Liana Mellotte, director, AEG Global Partnerships said: “Bringing the Vodafone partnership to The SSE Hydro marks another important milestone in the evolution of the arena, which now ranks highly in the world. Vodafone’s technology capabilities match the ambitions of the Scottish Event Campus and will keep it at the forefront of advances in technology."