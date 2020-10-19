Virgin Money’s Ali O’Reilly has spoken of the brand’s unwavering commitment to music following the conclusion of its Unity Arena series.

Having earmarked music as key to its 2020 plans, O’Reilly said the bank was determined not to let the Covid-19 pandemic alter its course.

“We looked at ways we could keep that music narrative alive and do something that felt authentic to the brand,” said O’Reilly, senior manager – sponsorship, partnerships and events.

After exploring various proposals, Virgin opted ...