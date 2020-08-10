The team behind the Virgin Money Unity Arena have opened up on the challenges of hosting the UK’s only major summer concert series of 2020.
Billed as the country’s first socially distanced live music arena, the new outdoor venue’s run of 20-plus dates at Newcastle Racecourse is due to kick off this week with the first of two sold-out shows by hometown favourite Sam Fender.
The gigs are being staged by North East-based promoter SSD Concerts, alongside production company Engine ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now