Wasserman and Nordoff Robbins bring back Music Mudder endurance event

Wasserman Music and Nordoff Robbins have announced the return of Music Mudder.

The music-inspired endurance event will see teams from across the music industry take on an obstacle course to raise vital funds for the music therapy charity.

Music Mudder takes place on Friday, September 2 at Camelot Events’ obstacle course in Dorking, Surrey. It follows a successful inaugural event in 2019, where £64,000 was raised in aid of Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.

Running in groups of 10, teams will tackle challenging obstacles on the ultimate UK mud run including the Bog of Doom, Rat Crawl, Kamikaze and River Crossing, whilst also competing to raise as much money as possible for Nordoff Robbins.

Alongside the main event, there will be live music, a selection of food vendors and drinks. Teams of 10 cost £1,000, plus a minimum of £500 fundraising per team and can be booked by contacting Lucy Putman at Wasserman Music: lucy.putman@teamwass.com

Sandy Trappitt, head of partnerships, Nordoff Robbins, said: “Partnering with the fantastic team at Wasserman Music, we invite our friends from across the music world to team-up with colleagues and join us for a packed day of entertainment, adventure and world-class obstacles, all to support Nordoff Robbins in our mission to provide music therapy, helping people to connect and communicate. See you on the course!”

Lucy Putman, agent, Wasserman Music, said: “After the success of the inaugural event in 2019, we are so excited to be bringing back Music Mudder this year – bigger, better and muddier than ever before. Whether teams are competitive or joining just for fun, this is a great way to beat the post-festival season blues, whilst raising funds to help Nordoff Robbins keep offering their amazing music therapy and promote the value of music for all people in society.”

