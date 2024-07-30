Wasserman appoints Steve Murray as executive vice president of mergers & acquisitions and strategy

Wasserman has hired Steve Murray as executive vice president of mergers & acquisitions and strategy.

Murray has joined the music, sport and entertainment agency from Providence Equity Partners, where he was a principal on their investment team.

“Steve’s nearly 15 years of experience sourcing, structuring and executing highly complex and transformative transactions, paired with his deep knowledge of the sports, music and entertainment industries globally, are a perfect match for our business as we look to accelerate our pace of acquisition in this next leg of our growth,” said chief financial officer Elena Rochelli. “Steve will play a leading role in Wasserman’s growth strategy moving forward, and we expect his firsthand experience working closely with our company over these past couple years to allow for a uniquely smooth transition.”

“I'm excited to formally join Wasserman and be a part of such a talented team,” said Murray. “I am eager to contribute to our next phase of growth and pursue new M&A opportunities to expand Wasserman’s services, capabilities, and geographic presence. There is a tremendous opportunity to advance M&A and growth across the company, and I look forward to helping drive this future success.”

Murray spent 12 years at Providence, including a stint at the company’s London office. He has extensive experience in the sport, music and entertainment industries, having collaborated with prominent organisations such as the National Football League, Major League Soccer, Learfield, Real Madrid, and Warner Music. His expertise covers a broad range of subjects, including media rights, digital marketing, commercial rights, music rights, technology and education.

While at Providence, Murray helped lead the firm’s strategic investment into Wasserman in November 2022, providing growth capital for the company’s next phase of expansion. Wasserman has completed over 20 acquisitions since 2020, including eight since Providence’s investment.

Murray was a key figure in Wasserman’s acquisitions of CSM Sport & Entertainment in October 2023 and Brillstein Entertainment Partners in September 2023.