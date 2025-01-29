Wasserman expands client service offerings worldwide with five key appointments

Wasserman Music has appointed five key executives to further expand its client service offerings worldwide.

Vince Amoroso has joined Wasserman Music as SVP, artist services; Sharmaine Akhigbe as VP, brand partnerships; Karina Gonzalez as VP, festivals; Georgia McGurk as VP, event strategy & hospitality; and Yasi Agahnia as director, corporate & special events.

“These strategic additions enable Wasserman Music to provide an even greater depth and range of services for its clients worldwide, helping to open new touring and non-touring revenue channels and drive long-term career success for artists,” said a statement.

New and enhanced global client services include:

- Expansion of cross-functional Artist Services division to drive new non-touring revenue and visibility opportunities for clients across industries and territories

- Enhanced UK-based brand partnership services for artists and brands across Europe

- Dedicated talent booking for US-based Latin music festivals and contemporary festivals across Latin America

- VIP Event Strategy & Hospitality services for clients and partners

- Dedicated corporate and special event booking for electronic, hip-hop and R&B artists

“As our clients’ needs continually expand along with our ever-evolving industry, we’ve continued to stay ahead of these changes so that we’re always able to provide best-in-class service to our artists and partners,” said Wasserman Music president Lee Anderson. "We are thrilled to add Vince, Sharmaine, Karina, Georgia and Yasi to our global team as five highly experienced professionals with proven track records who are a perfect complement to our company culture.”

Based in NYC, artist services SVP Vince Amoroso will help develop new revenue opportunities for clients across industries, including commercial and digital partnerships, merchandise and e-commerce, original content and IP, gaming, film, TV, books, and more. He previously served as chief marketing officer for independent music company The Other Songs.

Sharmaine Akhigbe has joined as VP, brand partnerships (London), where she will develop and manage new partnerships worldwide for clients and brands across the UK and Europe, as well as new opportunities for Wasserman Music's full client roster.

She previously served as director, premier artists at Premier Model Management and talent & brand manager at Storm Model Management, where she developed client collaborations with top brands across the fashion, beauty, music, sports, and lifestyle sectors.

Karina Gonzalez, VP, festivals (Los Angeles), will focus on client bookings for Latin music festivals in the US and contemporary festivals across Latin America. She previously served as VP, touring & development at Latin concert promoter Zamora Live. Prior to that, Gonzalez served as an agent at UTA focused on the Latin American market for artists including Karol G, Ms Lauryn Hill, Bring Me The Horizon, Aurora and Arlo Parks.

Georgia McGurk has joined as VP, event strategy & hospitality (NYC), a newly-created role in which she will oversee the event-driven hospitality function of Wasserman Music's business.

In the new role, she will help to enhance the broader market presence of Wasserman Music and its artists through the “strategic development and execution of high-touch VIP and white-glove experiences for clients, partners, and industry professionals across sectors”.

McGurk has spent a decade working in the sports and entertainment industries at companies such as IMG/Endeavor and, most recently, with BSE Global, parent company to the Brooklyn Nets (NBA), New York Liberty (WNBA) and Barclays Center.

Yasi Agahnia, director, corporate & special events (Los Angeles), will focus on private event bookings for artists across electronic, hip-hop and R&B genres, along with artists across Wasserman Music's full client roster.

Agahnia previously worked at CAA, where she rose from working in the company's post room to become an agent in its private & corporate events division, booking more than 200 performances and driving over $18 million in revenue for the agency's clients.

PHOTO: Top row, left-right: left to right: Yasi Agahnia, Sharmaine Akhigbe, Vince Amoroso; bottom row: Karina Gonzalez, Georgia McGurk