Wasserman Music acquires Paradigm's UK live business

In a deal that expands the agency’s global client roster and its European footprint, Wasserman Music has completed an acquisition of Paradigm Talent Agency’s UK live music representation business.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of the London-based agency to Wasserman Music reunites the British team with their longtime colleagues in North America, and grows the company’s global reach as it continues to build and develop its roster of artists.

As part of the deal, UK partners James Whitting, Dave Hallybone, Alex Hardee and Tom Schroeder (pictured, L-R) have joined the Wasserman Music managing executive team. The partners founded Coda Agency in 2002, aligned with Paradigm in 2014 and fully came under the Paradigm name in 2019.

With two dozen agents and a total staff of 72 people, they represent a roster of artists across pop, rock, electronic, hip-hop and beyond for touring and brand partnerships. Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa was a minority partner in the company.

With the UK client roster merging into Wasserman Music, the agency has added international representation outside North America for artists including Bon Iver, FKA twigs, Lewis Capaldi, Liam Payne, Mark Ronson, My Chemical Romance, PinkPantheress, Rag'n'Bone Man, Rita Ora, Robyn, Sean Paul, Shawn Mendes, Take That and X Ambassadors.

“I am incredibly proud to reunite Alex, Dave, James, Tom and their team with the full force of our Wasserman Music group,” said Casey Wasserman (pictured), chairman and CEO of Wasserman. “They not only persevered through a once in a lifetime pandemic, but prioritised their clients and partnerships in a way that is consistent with our values and commitment to talent. With this group now under one banner, we now have a truly scalable and serviceable global music practice and look forward to strengthening our platform together.”

"We couldn't be more excited to be back under the same name as our longtime partners in London," said Wasserman Music EVP & managing executive Marty Diamond. "We share common values and a deep commitment to artist development, and with live music coming back huge this year, we're confident that together we can secure the health, success and growth of our clients' careers throughout the world. We have persevered and continued to excel in our global efforts during this incredibly challenging time, and we have worked closely through it all to provide continuous service to our clients."

London partner Tom Schroeder said: "The pandemic was incredibly testing for the industry. It really made us all look at everything we have achieved and where we were going. What we saw in Wasserman was a company very different from others – dynamic, fast-moving, open, and honest. The commitment from our staff was incredible, and I couldn’t be more proud and determined to continue our journey.

“Casey and his team are the most ambitious we have ever met, and their reach and vision is inspiring. We have always seen ourselves as the alternative, and that fits better today than ever before."

Sam Gores, majority shareholder of Paradigm Music UK, said: “The UK music partners are an exceptional group, and we congratulate them on this new chapter.”

Wasserman Music launched in April 2021 with the acquisition of Paradigm’s North American live music representation business.

Wasserman Music represents nearly 400 artists worldwide, including Bastille, Baby Keem, Billie Eilish, Disclosure, Drake, Frank Ocean, Imagine Dragons, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, Liam Gallagher, Louis Tomlinson, Normani, Pharrell, Phish, Sia, Skrillex, SZA, Wet Leg and Zedd.

Paradigm will continue its collaboration with Wasserman Music through the shared representation of music clients in film, television, theatre, and publishing.

The addition of a Wasserman Music office in London adds to Wasserman's network across more than 30 offices in 14 countries on three continents.

In its first two decades, Wasserman established itself as a sports talent agency. It has now expanded into music artist representation, alongside sport and brands.

Wasserman was represented by McGuireWoods as US counsel and Clarke Willmott as UK counsel. Paradigm was represented by Venable LLP.