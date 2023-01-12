Wasserman Music appoints six agents to its global team

Wasserman Music has appointed six agents to its growing global team.

With the hiring of artist representatives Jake Bernstein and Ollie Seaman, Wasserman continues to bolster its electronic roster, while the recruitment of Juan Toro adds an experienced Latin music agent to its team.

Other agent hires include Natalka Dudynsky (booking casinos and performing arts centres), Jesse Fayne (international festivals) and Matt Malcolm (country and Americana fairs & festivals).

Lee Anderson, Wasserman Music EVP & managing executive, said: "Wasserman continues to be thoughtful about ways to grow our footprint in the music industry and expand our ability to service our world-renowned clients. It is critical that anyone who joins our team shares our ethos, and the additions of Jake, Ollie, Juan, Natalka, Jesse and Matt do just that. We are thrilled to welcome them and their clients to the Wasserman family."

Jake Bernstein joins Wasserman from UTA and is based in Los Angeles. Artists that Bernstein represents include Ace Aura, Black Carl!, Boogie T, Boogie T.rio, Deadcrow, Dirt Monkey, G-Space, He$h, Jessica Audiffred, Level Up, Must Die!, Riot Ten, Sippy, Smith., SubDocta, Subtronics, Truth, Vampa and Villa.

Ollie Seaman joins from Earth Agency and is based in London. He has spent the past seven years building the live and DJ careers of acts such as DJ Seinfeld, Haai, Sofia Kourtesis, CC:Disco, and Chaos In The CBD, as well as newcomers Skin On Skin, Anish Kumar and Mona Yim.

Juan Toro joins Wasserman based in Brooklyn, representing artists including Anuel AA, Wisin y Yandel, and Lunay. In 1990, Toro co-founded The Relentless Agency, representing and developing contemporary Latin artists including Rubén Blades, Wisin & Yandel, Anuel AA, Marc Anthony, La India, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Victor Manuelle, Millie Quezada and Obie Bermudez.

Natalka Dudynsky joins in February as a casinos & performing arts centres agent based in Los Angeles. Prior to Wasserman Music, she worked at ICM Partners for 25 years.

Jesse Fayne joins the agency as a fairs & festivals agent based in Brooklyn, handling international festivals across the agency's roster. He was previously at WME for over 10 years.

Finally, Matt Malcolm joins Wasserman as a fairs & festivals agent based in Nashville. His experience includes 10-plus years at WME’s Nashville team, where he served as an agent for artists including Chancey Williams, Catie Offerman, Smithfield, Liv Warfield and others.

Top row, left-right: Jake Bernstein, Ollie Seaman, Juan Toro

Bottom row, left-right: Natalka Dudynsky, Jesse Fayne, Matt Malcolm

PHOTO CREDITS: Wasserman/RJ Lewis/Sherry Mazin/Stacie Huckeba