Wasserman Music expands into UK-based global tour marketing and more with key appointments

Wasserman Music has unveiled three key hires to further deepen and expand its client service offerings worldwide.

The agency has appointed Adam Clements as manager, tour marketing (London), Oskar Muller as director, pricing & ticketing (Chicago), and Jenn Rilloraza as manager, brand partnerships (Los Angeles).

“These strategic additions enable Wasserman Music to provide an even greater depth of services to help drive long-term career success for its clients worldwide,” said a statement.

New client services at Wasserman Music include worldwide ticketing & pricing strategy, UK-based global tour marketing and brand partnerships for electronic music artists.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Adam, Oskar and Jenn to our global team to build on our robust suite of services and add innovative new capabilities to help our clients meet and exceed their goals,” said Wasserman Music president Lee Anderson. “We are relentless in continually creating new ways to serve our valued clients around the world, and these important new additions to Team Wass reflect that.”

Adam Clements has joined as manager, tour marketing (London) after 15 years serving in marketing positions at Birmingham’s O2 Academy and O2 Institute, Eventim UK and AEG Presents. In his new role, Clements will lead efforts to expand Wasserman Music’s tour marketing division outside the US, beginning with the launch of a new London-based marketing hub serving the company’s UK-based agents and the artists they represent globally.

Oskar Muller has joined as director, pricing & ticketing (Chicago) after serving as pricing director at Live Nation Entertainment. In his new role, Muller will serve as a data-driven partner to Wasserman’s music agents and services teams, developing bespoke pricing and ticketing strategies to best serve client tours and performances.

Jenn Rilloraza has joined as manager, brand partnerships (Los Angeles) after serving as director of marketing, brands and creative services for digital marketing agency VRTCL, owned by Create Music Group. In her new role, Rilloraza will spearhead brand partnerships for Wasserman Music’s Electronic music roster, increasing revenue opportunities for clients across the brand landscape.

