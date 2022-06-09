Wasserman Music promotes five bookers to agents

Wasserman Music has promoted five longtime London-based employees to agents, including Laura Brown, Cecilia Chan, Suzie Melki, Lucy Putman and Holly Rowland.

All five were previously bookers at the agency, and represent the first promotions for the UK team since Wasserman's acquisition of Paradigm Music UK's live music business in April.

"We are thrilled to announce the promotions of Laura, Suzie, Cecilia, Holly and Lucy," said Wasserman Music partner James Whitting. "They have all been with us for a number of years and worked across the likes of Slowthai, Easy Life, Kaytranada, Louis Tomlinson and Billie Eilish, and we couldn't be happier for them for this next stage in their careers.

“We are very proud that they have come through the ranks of the company, helping to shape our culture and building and developing our artists' careers in the best possible way. We look forward to enjoying the future with this great group of individuals as we continue to grow Wasserman's global music division."

Laura Brown joined Coda (later Paradigm and now Wasserman Music) as a receptionist in 2013 and moved up to an agent assistant and became booker for partner James Whitting in 2018. She has worked with artists including Bakar, Ellie Goulding, Easy Life and KennyHoopla, among others. As a new agent, she has signed artists Lucy Deakin, Queen Millz and Clarence & The Modern Life.

Cecilia Chan joined Primary Talent International as assistant to agent Cris Hearn, and followed him to Coda in 2015. Alongside Hearn, she worked with artists including Mark Ronson, Gary Numan, Tricky, Planningtorock and Above & Beyond. She helped develop Kaytranada's live touring show since the beginning of his career.

Chan is a mentor with British charity Youth Music, and has been involved in sustainability projects within the agency and through industry group Music Declares Emergency. She has signed artists including iamamiwhoami, Amy Wiles, Moon Boots, Shimza and BluePrint.

Suzie Melki joined WME to work with agent Sol Parker, and followed him to Coda in 2015; she has also worked with agent Adele Slater at Coda and Paradigm. Artists Melki has worked with during her career include Lady Gaga, Jessie J, Backstreet Boys, Girls Aloud and Pendulum, and she continues to book The Prodigy, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Take That, Gary Barlow and others. More recently, she has signed artists including Matt Corby, John Vincent III, Remme and Lip Critic.

Lucy Putman joined Coda in 2007 and worked with artists including Rudimental, Jamie xx, Slowthai and Alan Walker. Putman has helped organise the Music Mudder, a music-inspired endurance event created by Wasserman Music UK agents to raise money for Nordoff Robbins.

Holly Rowland began her career as an apprentice at Coda before coming on board full-time as an assistant in 2016. She worked across DJ clients booking travel before moving to work with agent Sol Parker, and was promoted to booker for Alex Hardee two years later.

With Hardee, she has worked with clients including London Grammar, Louis Tomlinson, Mika and Rag'n'Bone Man. As a new agent, Rowland has signed artists including David Kushner, Sophia Alexa and Rhys.

