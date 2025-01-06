Wasserman Music recruits three WME execs to key roles

Global music agency Wasserman Music has hired prominent industry executives Kevin Shivers, James Rubin and Cristina Baxter. The appointments are effective immediately.

Shivers and Rubin will join Wasserman Music’s executive leadership team, marking the group’s biggest expansion since the company’s 2021 launch.

“Kevin, James and Cristina are highly respected leaders in the industry who exemplify the values on which our company is built,” said Casey Wasserman, chairman and CEO of Wasserman. “We’re thrilled to have them join Team Wass during this exciting period of growth for our global music division.”

“I’ve long admired Kevin, James and Cristina as both professionals and people,” said Wasserman Music president Lee Anderson. “It’s gratifying to now refer to some of our toughest competition as our newest teammates and partners.”

Los Angeles-based Kevin Shivers has joined Wasserman Music as EVP & managing executive from WME, where he was a senior partner in the agency’s music division and co-director of its hip-hop/R&B team. A longtime advocate for diverse representation in the entertainment industry, Shivers has been the recipient of numerous industry awards.

At WME, Shivers represented global music stars including Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Snoop Dogg, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Summer Walker, Kevin Abstract, Solange and Jimmy Butler.

“Wasserman Music is creating an agency for the future – one focused equally on nurturing both the talent they represent and the talent they hire,” said Shivers. “I look forward to helping further Wasserman’s mission of championing artists like no other.”

It’s gratifying to now refer to some of our toughest competition as our newest teammates and partners Lee Anderson

New York-based James Rubin has joined Wasserman Music as EVP & managing executive from WME, where he was a senior partner in the agency’s music division and co-director of its hip-hop/R&B team.

At WME, Rubin represented an array of chart-toppers and Grammy winners globally, including Travis Scott, Tyler, The Creator, Solange, Bryson Tiller, Wiz Khalifa, and many others. He is the recipient of multiple industry awards including Agent Of The Year at the annual UK LIVE Awards.

“I’m thrilled to join the very best team in our industry, bar none,” said Rubin. “With Wasserman’s unmatched resources and services, I look forward to helping my clients’ businesses grow exponentially.”

Los Angeles-based Cristina Baxter joins Wasserman Music as senior vice president from WME, where she was a partner in the agency’s music division and co-director of its pop and rock teams.

At WME, Baxter represented numerous major artists globally, including André 3000, Kygo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sofi Tukker, Kali Uchis, and many others. She is the recipient of industry awards, including Pollstar's Women of Live.

“Wasserman Music has built more than just an agency,” said Baxter. “It’s a new kind of artist representation company that is innovative, unwaveringly client-focused, and designed to expand opportunities for people of all backgrounds in our industry.”

PHOTO: (Left to right Wasserman Music EVP & Managing Executive Kevin Shivers, EVP & Managing Executive James Rubin, and Senior Vice President Cristina Baxter