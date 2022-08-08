Wasserman unveils marketing services & digital strategy department to 'super-serve roster'

Wasserman Music has unveiled the expansion and reorganisation of its services with its new marketing services & digital strategy department.

Comprising expertise in the areas of tour marketing, digital strategy, ticketing and livestreaming, the new department is led by SVP, marketing Sam Alpert (pictured).

The department combines Wasserman’s tour marketing team with new employees Mary Pryor (senior director, strategy, focused on Web3) and Sam Benfey (director, digital strategy, focused on a variety of digital opportunities). Wasserman will continue to expand this team in the coming months.

The department will continue to provide access to information and opportunities for both Wasserman Music’s agents and their roster of artists across four key areas: tour marketing, digital strategy, ticketing and livestreaming.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Mary Pryor and Sam Benfey into the fold, and to have their expertise and connections available to our agents and artists,” said Wasserman Music’s SVP, marketing Sam Alpert. “Using Wasserman Music’s successful tour marketing model, this expansion into digital strategy, ticketing and livestreaming allows us to continue to super-serve our roster. The integration and internal collaboration between departments will open the door for countless new opportunities and provide additional resources, knowledge and perspectives for our artists in their touring careers and far beyond.”

Previously, at Paradigm Talent Agency, Benfey worked as an executive in business development and an agent of digital media and brand partnerships. He specialises in podcasting, video games, AR and VR, blockchain and NFTs, apps and emerging platforms.

Pryor has worked for major brands across the music, media, technology, and marketing industries including Sony Music Group, Viacom, Essence Magazine, Rolling Stone and Sean Combs Enterprises.

