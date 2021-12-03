Your site will load in 16 seconds
Wet Leg score two Top 20 singles on Music Moves Europe Talent Chart

December 3rd 2021 at 12:00PM
Nathan Evans has maintained control of the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart summit with Told You So.

The Top 10 has little movement this week, although Griff makes an impact with two tracks - One Night at No.7 and previous single Black Hole at No.9.

Rising Domino Records duo Wet Leg land a brace of tracks in the Top 20. Chaise Longue is at No.18, ahead of Wet Dream at No.19.

Elsewhere in the Top 20, UK rapper ArrDee climbs 13 places to No.17.

The full chart is available here.

Position

Previous

Weeks

Artist

Title

Homecountry

1

1

23

Nathan Evans

Told You So

GB

2

3

8

Oden & Fatzo

Lauren

FR

3

4

41

Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted

Wellerman

GB

4

2

56

SUPER-HI feat. Neeka

Following The Sun

GB

5

7

62

Shane Codd

Get Out My Head

IE

6

6

8

PinkPantheress

I Must Apologise

GB

7

5

14

Griff

One Night

GB

8

8

11

Holly Humberstone

Scarlett

GB

9

13

45

Griff

Black Hole

GB

10

16

30

Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane

Nice To Meet Ya

GB

11

9

23

A36

Samma Gamla Vanliga

SE

12

18

11

Mimi Webb

24/5

GB

13

11

8

Kalhaader feat. Robyn The Bank

Who We Are

DK

14

12

40

Fred Again..

Marea (We've Lost Dancing)

GB

15

20

46

Zoe Wees

Girls Like Us

DE

16

25

5

SwitchOTR feat. A1 x J1

Coming for You

GB

17

30

4

ArrDee

Flowers

GB

18

33

24

Wet Leg

Chaise Longue

GB

19

14

9

Wet Leg

Wet Dream

GB

20

32

10

Kay Young feat. Jnr Williams

I've Got You

GB
