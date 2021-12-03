Wet Leg score two Top 20 singles on Music Moves Europe Talent Chart

Nathan Evans has maintained control of the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart summit with Told You So.
The Top 10 has little movement this week, although Griff makes an impact with two tracks - One Night at No.7 and previous single Black Hole at No.9.
Rising Domino Records duo Wet Leg land a brace of tracks in the Top 20. Chaise Longue is at No.18, ahead of Wet Dream at No.19.
Elsewhere in the Top 20, UK rapper ArrDee climbs 13 places to No.17.
The full chart is available here.
|
Position
|
Previous
|
Weeks
|
Artist
|
Title
|
Homecountry
|
1
|
1
|
23
|
Nathan Evans
|
Told You So
|
GB
|
2
|
3
|
8
|
Oden & Fatzo
|
Lauren
|
FR
|
3
|
4
|
41
|
Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|
Wellerman
|
GB
|
4
|
2
|
56
|
SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|
Following The Sun
|
GB
|
5
|
7
|
62
|
Shane Codd
|
Get Out My Head
|
IE
|
6
|
6
|
8
|
PinkPantheress
|
I Must Apologise
|
GB
|
7
|
5
|
14
|
Griff
|
One Night
|
GB
|
8
|
8
|
11
|
Holly Humberstone
|
Scarlett
|
GB
|
9
|
13
|
45
|
Griff
|
Black Hole
|
GB
|
10
|
16
|
30
|
Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane
|
Nice To Meet Ya
|
GB
|
11
|
9
|
23
|
A36
|
Samma Gamla Vanliga
|
SE
|
12
|
18
|
11
|
Mimi Webb
|
24/5
|
GB
|
13
|
11
|
8
|
Kalhaader feat. Robyn The Bank
|
Who We Are
|
DK
|
14
|
12
|
40
|
Fred Again..
|
Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|
GB
|
15
|
20
|
46
|
Zoe Wees
|
Girls Like Us
|
DE
|
16
|
25
|
5
|
SwitchOTR feat. A1 x J1
|
Coming for You
|
GB
|
17
|
30
|
4
|
ArrDee
|
Flowers
|
GB
|
18
|
33
|
24
|
Wet Leg
|
Chaise Longue
|
GB
|
19
|
14
|
9
|
Wet Leg
|
Wet Dream
|
GB
|
20
|
32
|
10
|
Kay Young feat. Jnr Williams
|
I've Got You
|
GB