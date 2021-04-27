Wireless 2021 reveals line-up including Skepta, Future, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Nines and AJ Tracey

Wireless has revealed the line-up for its 2021 edition.

Wireless takes place at a new location in South London’s Crystal Palace Park for the first time. Because of the pandemic, promoter Festival Republic moved it back from July to September 10-12.

Future, Skepta and Migos are set to headline whilst a host of grime, trap, Afrobeats, R&B and hip-hop stars are also on the bill. The line-up includes Meek Mill, D-Block Europe, AJ Tracey, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Swae Lee, Rick Ross and more.

Future will top the bill on the opening day of the festival. D-Block Europe also play on Friday, along with BRIT nominees Young T & Bugsey, Ivorian Doll, MoStack, Digga D, M1llionz, Unknown T, SL and Tiffany Calver. Capital Xtra’s Yinka and DJ Semtex will host the stages.

Skepta will headline on Saturday night, performing a greatest hits set. AJ Tracey play his highest-profile Wireless main-stage slot to date, following the No.2 success of his album Flu Game.

Also on the Saturday, Meek Mill will make his first ever UK appearance, along with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee, Polo G, Nines, Tion Wayne, Steel Banglez, Central Cee, Hardy Caprio, Jay1, Swarmz, S1mba, Blanco, Darkoo, Zie Zie with Manny Norte and DJ Semtex as stage hosts.

Migos will close Wireless 2021 on the main stage on Sunday. The final day of the hip-hop festival will also feature Megan Thee Stallion, Headie One, Chip, Rick Ross, Young Thug, M Huncho, Mist, Nafe Smallz, Digdat, Potter Payper, K Trap, M24, Abra Cadabra, Poundz, Charlie Sloth & Friends, with Manny Norte and DJ Semtex on hosting duties.

Wireless 2021 acts announced so far:

FRIDAY: Future, D Block Europe, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Mostack, Digga D, Young T & Bugsey, M1llionz, Unknown T, SL, Ivorian Doll, Tiffany Calver & Friends, DJ Semtex and Yinka.

SATURDAY: Skepta, AJ Tracey, Meek Mill, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee, Polo G, Nines, Tion Wayne, Steel Banglez, Central Cee, Hardy Caprio, Jay1, Swarmz, S1mba, Blanco, Darkoo, Zie Zie, DJ Semtex and Manny Norte.

SUNDAY: Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Headie One, Rick Ross, M Huncho, Mist, Nafe, Smallz, Digdat, Chip, Potter Payper, K Trap, M24, Abra Cadabra, Poundz, Charlie Sloth & Friends, Yinka and Manny Norte.