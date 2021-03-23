Your site will load in 16 seconds
Wireless moves back to September at new South London site

March 23rd 2021 at 6:24PM
Wireless Festival will take place at Crystal Palace Park in September. The festival has moved from its regular Finsbury Park location.

It follows the government’s announcement on the roadmap out of the pandemic, including live music.

Promising big names from the UK and US, the festival is set for September 10-12.

The Festival Republic event normally takes place in Finsbury Park in July. With last year’s Wireless pulled because of the pandemic, organisers staged a virtual edition with MelodyVR.

Tickets are on sale now for 2021 with the line-up to be confirmed.

 

“Early July was too much of a worry for us in the government's timing out of lockdown and we really wanted to ensure Wireless could happen this year,” said a statement. “Unfortunately we couldn't make it work in Finsbury in September but we can in the beautiful Crystal Palace Park!” 

Festival Republic has already confirmed plans for Reading & Leeds in August and Latitude in July.

 

