WME makes raft of partner and agent promotions

WME has announced seven partner promotions and 17 agent promotions in its music division.

These promotions follow more than 35 WME client wins at the Grammy Awards, for artists including Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, Tyler, the Creator, and Jazmine Sullivan. Its clients took home more Grammys in the general field categories than any other agency, according to WME.

The seven agents promoted to partner are Cristina Baxter, Michael Coughlin, Ryan Jones, Richard Lom, Ben Schiffer, Peter Schwartz and Sam Wald. Baxter and Schiffer are based in Los Angeles, Coughlin and Jones are based in Nashville, Lom and Schwartz are based in New York and Sam Wald is based in Sydney.

The 14 individuals promoted to agent include Tor Breon, Joe Friel, Allie Galyon, Noah Guthman, Andy Mack, Jordan Meisles, Tim Meldman, Michael Montante, Fernando Montes, Rico Pedraza, Jessica Phillips, Jesse Robbins, Brett Schaffer, Grace Stern, Mary-Michael Teel, Austin Tobias and Ian Wilkerson.

“These promotions all reflect the future of the music industry, and we are so proud of the continued creativity each of these individuals has demonstrated, both internally and on behalf of our clients,” said Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer, co-heads of WME’s music division. “Their out-of-the-box thinking, passion for artists and commitment to excellence set our group apart.”

Other successes for WME clients include three BRIT Awards for Adele and a US chart feat for Dua Lipa’s Levitating, which is the longest running Hot 100 hit ever by a female artist.

The agency has also had a strong presence at major music festivals, with three out of the four headliners at Lollapalooza 2021 and Miley Cyrus headlining all three Lollapalooza festivals in South America this year.

Baxter joined the WME music department as an assistant in 2011. Her clients include Kygo, Miley Cyrus, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sofi Tukker, Kali Uchis and Ashnikko, among others.

Coughlin's roster crosses multiple genres, including Lewis Capaldi, King Princess, Dean Lewis, The Revivalists, Ashnikko, Eric Nam and Inhaler.

Following his tenure in the non-traditional touring and adult contemporary department, Jones has led the private and corporate department since 2017.

With a focus on Latin music, Lom has developed his roster that includes J Balvin, Farruko, Caifanes, Cazzu, Juanes, Daddy Yankee, Bomba Estereo, Natti Natasha, Vicente Garcia, Cornetto and Agudelo888.

Schiffer works alongside his teammates with acts including Sheryl Crow, Olivia Rodrigo, Andy Grammer, Laura Marling, Keb’ Mo’ and Yebba, among others.

Schwartz is a veteran agent, representing AJR, Macklemore, Olivia Rodrigo, 24KGoldn, Lucky Daye, Aminé, Ferg and Joey BadA$$, among others.

Wald's clients include Gang Of Youths, Orville Peck, Sofi Tukker, Porter Robinson, Fatboy Slim, AJR, ZHU, Cordae, Earl Sweatshirt, Polo & Pan, TokiMonsta, Madeon, Alok, Channel Tres, JpegMafia, Black Coffee and UMI, among others.

These promotions follow several recent new hires at WME, including Zach Iser and Caroline Yim, who were brought in as co-heads of hip-hop/R&B from CAA; Craig D'Souza (international contemporary); Andy Duggan (international festivals); Whitney Boateng (hip-hop and R&B); Dru Bass (crossover); Bailey Greenwood (electronic music); Dana Jeter (hip-hop and R&B); and Randall Uritsky (domestic festivals).

