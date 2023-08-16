WME names X-Ray Touring's Josh Javor as co-head of London music department

WME has appointed Josh Javor as partner and co-head of the agency’s London music department.

He will report to Lucy Dickins, WME’s global head of contemporary music and touring.

Javor joins from X-Ray Touring, where he has worked since its launch in 2005. He has guided the careers of a diverse range of artists, including Coldplay, Eminem, Queens Of The Stone Age, Phoebe Bridgers, Modest Mouse and Snow Patrol.

With a roster ranging from new and emerging artists to stadium and festival headliners, Javor has also worked with artists such as Alice In Chains, Boygenius, Jimmy Eat World, Cigarettes After Sex, Belle & Sebastian, Afghan Whigs, Beth Orton, Foy Vance, The Charlatans, Kodaline, The Hold Steady, Echo & the Bunnymen, Jenny Lewis, Lightning Seeds, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Breeders, Refused, Touche Amore, City & Colour, Bright Eyes, Maximo Park, Alkaline Trio, Seasick Steve, The Amazons, Thrice and Taking Back Sunday.

“Josh has not only built a roster of artists that shape music, he’s also been an integral part of building the international touring industry as we know it today,” said Lucy Dickins. “With Josh coming on board, our London office is doubling down on being the leading team in the region and on the international stage.”

“Steve Strange and I built an incredible business at X-Ray over the last 18 years through teamwork and passion for our artists,” said Javor. “I’m excited to start this next chapter at WME and to continue this legacy with the team in London and across the world.”

WME’s roster was out in force at Glastonbury this summer with performances from Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Loyle Carner, Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Fatboy Slim, Maneskin, Jake Shears, Rick Astley, and many other top acts.

WME’s presence in Ibiza this summer has featured over 300 shows from 60 clients, including a 14-week residency from Calvin Harris.

The agency’s client highlights this year have also included Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Half Time Show, Adele’s sold-out Las Vegas residency along with Usher’s own successful Vegas run, Sam Smith’s Gloria tour, and The Killers headlining multiple North American festivals along with Reading and Leeds in the UK.

WME has booked thousands of performances in recent months, including international tours for Bruno Mars, Snoop Dogg, Hozier, Pearl Jam, Tool, Travis Scott, Peter Gabriel, the Backstreet Boys, and many more.