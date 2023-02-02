WME promotes partners and agents in the US, UK and Australia

WME’s music department has promoted seven partners and 12 agents across its global offices in Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London, and Sydney.

The group of new music agents and partners work across multiple divisions including touring, events and film scoring with artists in pop, rock, country, electronic, hip-hop, and more.

“These promotions showcase the breadth of our client roster and how far we can go in servicing our artists,” said Lucy Dickins, WME’s global head of contemporary music and touring, and Becky Gardenhire, co-head of WME’s Nashville office. “We are so proud of the leadership and ingenuity each of these individuals has demonstrated, and we look forward to what they will achieve.”

Agents recently promoted to partner include Dave Bradley in London, who is a co-head of WME’s pop division. Bradley’s clients include Dua Lipa, Kim Petras, LCD Soundsystem, Carly Rae Jepsen and Greta Van Fleet. In 2022, he spearheaded the international dates of Dua Lipa’s worldwide Future Nostalgia Tour and launched a successful six-night, sold-out residency for LCD Soundsystem at London’s Brixton O2 Academy.

Also based in London, new partner Brendan Long has worked at WME for 15 years. In 2011, he became a booking agent in the electronic department, where he now represents acts including Richie Hawtin, Eric Prydz, Adam Beyer, Anna, Mochakk, Reinier Zonneveld, Kolsch, Michael Bibi, Maya Jane Coles, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Solardo and Kiimi.

In Nashville, Henry Glascock became a partner with 20 years of experience in the touring and live music industry. Glascock joined WME in 2010 and now represents a roster that includes Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, Stoney LaRue, Flatland Cavalry, Corey Smith, Mike Ryan, William Beckmann, Trey Lewis and Catie Offerman.

In Beverly Hills, Doug Singer was named partner after working at the agency since 2006, when he started in the post room. Singer’s music clients include Orville Peck, Blood Orange, Vince Staples, DVSN, Majid Jordan, SiR, Johnny Marr and Lindsey Stirling. He was also recently appointed department lead for podcast and book tours.

Bradley Rainey was also named partner and leads WME’s music for visual media group, taking on a roster of Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy winners including Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Randy Newman, Ludwig Göransson and Max Richter, among others. Rainey started at the agency in 2008 and built its music for visual film division in 2011.

Levi Jackson becomes a partner with 12 years of international marketing experience across the live entertainment business, including previous roles at Live Nation and AEG before joining WME in 2017. Jackson leads the tour marketing team for all WME clients including Adele, Luke Combs, Travis Scott, Bruno Mars, Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Calvin Harris, Backstreet Boys, Dave, Steve Lacy, Peter Gabriel, and more. He also manages the agency’s virtual appearance group working on deals and distribution for client appearances in the digital broadcast landscape including Dua Lipa’s Studio 2054.

Jared Rampersaud, also based in Beverly Hills, is a partner working across the agency’s music roster specialising in live performances for private events and brand activations globally. Rampersaud has secured artists for marquee events including Super Bowl, UFC, Formula 1 and NYFW among others. Rampersaud joined the agency in 2008.

Those promoted to agent in contemporary music include Kidder Erdman, Phillip Richard and Henry Delargy in Beverly Hills; Anna Horowitz and Josh Sanchez in New York; Tom Larner in London; and Brendan Moylan in Sydney. In Nashville, Becca Chisholm, Caleb Fenn, Carter Green and Kanan Vitolo became agents in the country music department, and Morgan Carney in Christian music.

WME clients have a strong showing at this weekend’s 2023 Grammy Awards, including Adele with nominations in seven categories. Future has six nominations, Lucky Daye has five and Steve Lacy has four.

At the upcoming 2023 BRIT Awards, WME clients nominated include Stormzy, Aitch, Dave, Loyle Carner, George Ezra, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Dua Lipa, Arctic Monkeys and Calvin Harris.