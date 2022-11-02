WME signs Yusuf/Cat Stevens for global representation

WME has signed legendary British musician, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Yusuf/Cat Stevens in all areas.

Inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, Stevens is the recipient of an Ivor Novello Award and a two-time recipient of the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Award. His six-plus decade career has spanned multiple musical genres from folk, to devotional music, pop, and rock and has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

Yusuf is known for iconic songs including The First Cut Is The Deepest, Father And Son, Wild World, Peace Train and Moon Shadow.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens was previously with the UTA agency.

Yusuf is currently working on a new album, as well as his autobiography and an upcoming global tour.

Within the last couple of years, he’s focused on a handful of retrospective projects: entirely re-recording Tea For The Tillerman as Tea For The Tillerman 2 and releasing a box set in celebration of the original album’s 50th anniversary, plus 50th anniversary box sets for Mona Bone Jakon and for Teaser And The Firecat. The 50th anniversary edition of the Harold And Maude soundtrack has just been released.

In December, he will release a newly remastered 50th anniversary edition of his 1972 album, Catch Bull At Four.

Stevens continues to raise funds and awareness through his own global Peace Train initiative, with its mission to “feed the hungry and spread peace” focused upon delivering relief, medical aid, providing education and promoting peace to all regardless of background, nationality or religion.

He continues to be represented by his son Yoriyos Adamos.