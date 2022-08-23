WME ups Lucy Dickins to expanded global role

Lucy Dickins has been promoted to WME’s global head of contemporary music and touring.

In her expanded role at the agency, Lucy Dickins will oversee all aspects of the agency’s contemporary music and touring business across Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney.

Dickins has experienced a rapid rise at WME since she was appointed to head up the UK business in 2019. The following year she was upped to global co-head of music, and today she has been further elevated to a more senior position.

When she left ITB in 2019, Dickins took superstar client Adele with her to WME for international representation (Adele was already represented by WME's Kirk Sommer in the US), along with big names such as Mumford & Sons, James Blake, Laura Marling, Mabel, Hot Chip and Jamie T. Following two BST Hyde Park shows this summer, Adele will play her postponed Vegas residency from November 2022 to March 2023.

Dickins recently relocated to WME’s Beverly Hills office from London. During her time at WME, she has made several new key agent and executive hires, and has booked over 30,000 dates in 2022 alone. In April 2022, Dvora Englefield was appointed to the newly-created role of head of music artist strategy.

There was a major coup for WME this summer in signing rap star Stormzy. Other recent additions to the roster include Saucy Santana, Meek Mill, Ozuna and Natanael Cano.

“Lucy is a dynamic leader who brings strategic vision, energy and passion to every artist and colleague she encounters,” said Lloyd Braun, chairman of WME and president of Endeavor Client Group. “Lucy is the ideal leader to guide WME’s contemporary music business as we continue to expand our offerings and opportunities for our clients.”

“I am grateful to the leadership at WME for supporting me in this role, and for my partners and team members I have the privilege of working with every day in the Music division,” said Lucy Dickins. “There is no place like WME, and I’m excited for what we will achieve together on behalf of our clients.”

Kirk Sommer will continue in his role as global co-head of contemporary music and touring, while Becky Gardenhire, Joey Lee and Jay Williams will continue in their roles as co-heads of WME’s Nashville office, managing the agency’s country music touring business.

WME artists who have played recent sold-out UK performances include Olivia Rodrigo, Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, Jack White and Greta Van Fleet.

Usher kicked off another run for his successful Las Vegas Residency at the MGM Grand, while Daddy Yankee recently launched his La Última Vuelta world tour at arena shows including a three-night run at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, The Killers wrapped their sold-out UK stadium tour with 400,000 ticket sales, marking their largest UK tour ever.

WME occupied the BST Hyde Park festival featuring headline sets from Adele for two sold-out nights, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam. At the Wireless Festivals in London and Birmingham, Dave, Nicki Minaj and Tyler, The Creator performed as headliners, with WME totalling 27 clients and 38 bookings across the festivals.

Calvin Harris played a sold-out show at Hampden Park Glasgow Stadium amounting to over 47,600 ticket sales.

At Lollapalooza 2022, 32 WME clients performed at the festival including Kygo, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Black Coffee, Wallows and King Princess.

